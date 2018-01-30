Monday's Area Scores - January 29

**High School Basketball, Girls**
(IHSA)
Central-SE: 42
Pittsfield-GP: 46
- Overtime
Lilly Pepper: 21 pts
Laney Lantz: 22 pts
2) Illini West: 43
Knoxville: 36
Baylee Clampitt: 16 pts
9) Western-Payson: 40
Triopia: 43
Liberty: 68
Macomb: 88
West Hancock: 49
Monmouth-Roseville: 53
Jacksonville ISD: 24
Brown County: 71
Ally Heldt/Alexis Doyle: both scored 1,000th career points
(MSHSAA)
Scotland County: 45
Marion County: 12
Ashleigh Crek: 12 pts
Bowling Green: 47
Silex: 24
KateLynn Charlton: 10 pts
-- LaPlata Tournament
North Shelby: 42
5) Green City: 60
Brett Reitz: 11 pts
**High School Basketball, Boys**
Scotland County: 65
Marion County: 34
Will Fromm: 24 pts
Wright City: 65
Mark Twain: 62
-- LaPlata Tournament
Atlanta: 29
Canton: 74
Lance Logsdon: 15 pts
Tigers: (14-5)
