Monday's Area Scores - January 29

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Pittsfield-GP outlasted Central-SE 46-42 in overtime on Senior Night. Pittsfield-GP outlasted Central-SE 46-42 in overtime on Senior Night.

**High School Basketball, Girls**

(IHSA)
Central-SE: 42
Pittsfield-GP: 46
- Overtime
Lilly Pepper: 21 pts
Laney Lantz: 22 pts

2) Illini West: 43
Knoxville: 36
Baylee Clampitt: 16 pts

9) Western-Payson: 40
Triopia: 43

Liberty: 68
Macomb: 88

West Hancock: 49
Monmouth-Roseville: 53

Jacksonville ISD: 24
Brown County: 71
Ally Heldt/Alexis Doyle: both scored 1,000th career points

(MSHSAA)
Scotland County: 45
Marion County: 12
Ashleigh Crek: 12 pts

Bowling Green: 47
Silex: 24
KateLynn Charlton: 10 pts

-- LaPlata Tournament
North Shelby: 42
5) Green City: 60
Brett Reitz: 11 pts


**High School Basketball, Boys**

Scotland County: 65
Marion County: 34
Will Fromm: 24 pts

Wright City: 65
Mark Twain: 62

-- LaPlata Tournament
Atlanta: 29
Canton: 74
Lance Logsdon: 15 pts
Tigers: (14-5)

