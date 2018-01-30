Salvation Army discuss impact of emergency shelter

Illinois consistently sees more people die due to cold weather than most states in the country according to a new report.

The Centers for Disease Control Data shows Illinois ranked in the top five from 1999 until 2016 with 593 people dying from cold in the last eight years. Salvation Army in Quincy officials say during extreme colds, they open the doors as warming centers to help the homeless get out of the cold.

They also use the organization's emergency shelter.

"Officially we have 14 rooms. Two of them are family rooms," Major Andy Miller said. "The other's we try to keep single unless it's absolutely necessary. When it comes down to it if it's a really cold night, we will pull out whatever we need to to make it work if there's someone in need."

Miller emphasized the importance of checking on your neighbors to make sure they're staying warm and don't need additional help.