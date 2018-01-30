Monroe County teacher wins Golden Apple

Paris Elementary School teacher Marie Ebbesmeyer was awarded January's WGEM Golden Apple Award.



Ebbesmeyer has been teaching for 15 years. She is currently a second grade teacher.



Ebbesmeyer said she has always had an interest in helping kids.



"I always liked little kids and younger kids and doing summer camps and things when I was younger," Ebbesmeyer said. "I was just always interested in helping kids grow and develop and grow up to be good adults."



