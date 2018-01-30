Monroe County teacher wins Golden Apple - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Monroe County teacher wins Golden Apple

Posted:
Ebbesmeyer holding Golden Apple Ebbesmeyer holding Golden Apple
PARIS, Mo. (WGEM) -

Paris Elementary School teacher Marie Ebbesmeyer was awarded January's WGEM Golden Apple Award.

Ebbesmeyer has been teaching for 15 years. She is currently a second grade teacher.

Ebbesmeyer said she has always had an interest in helping kids.

"I always liked little kids and younger kids and doing summer camps and things when I was younger," Ebbesmeyer said. "I was just always interested in helping kids grow and develop and grow up to be good adults."

Coming up tonight on WGEM News at Six - we hear from the parent who nominated Mrs. Ebbesmeyer. She shares why her daughter's teacher is so deserving of this month's Golden Apple.    
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.