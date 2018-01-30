Bushnell man arrested on meth charges

Authorities say a Bushnell, Illinois, man faces meth charges following a several-month long investigation.

In a news release, McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker stated Jason Miller, 33, was charged Monday with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

The release stated Miller has been in the McDonough County jail since Nov. 24 on a charge of possession of stolen property.

VanBrooker reported Miller's arrest was part of the operation "Icemelt" initiative. He stated the arrest followed a six-month investigation.

Miller's bond was set at $10,000 with 10 percent to apply, according to the release.