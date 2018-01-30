TONIGHT: State of the Union address

President Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address Tuesday night since taking office more than a year ago.

The President is calling his first State of the Union address an "important speech." He told reporters Monday that the speech will cover "a lot of territory."

Trump said he'll tout the "great success" of the stock market and tax cuts passed at the end of last year, but he will also make a push for immigration policies, including DACA.

Watch the State of the Union address live on WGEM-NBC, on the WGEM News Facebook page and at WGEM.com beginning at 8 p.m.