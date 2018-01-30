Crews respond to Quincy house fire

Firefighters were focusing on the second floor.

Several firefighters were on scene.

Firefighters on the back porch of the building.

Firefighters responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Quincy.

Crews were called to 628 Spruce St. around 12:15 p.m. Heavy smoke was coming from the two-story home, which appeared to house multiple apartments.

Several residents were seen gathering belongs in the front yard.

Neighbors said Ameren shut off power to the entire 600 block of Spruce while firefighters work on the fire.

Fire officials have not released information at this point. It's unclear if anyone was home at the time.

No injuries have been reported.