Manufacturing jobs on the rise in Illinois

The most recent Illinois jobs report shows the state gained thousands of manufacturing jobs.

Knapheide is one of several companies located in Quincy that have added and are adding manufacturing jobs to the community.

Latonya Brock with the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce said other companies adding local jobs include Kohl Wholesale, Titan Wheel, and Gates Air.

She said these are head of household jobs. Brock said those are the types of jobs that a city needs in order to grow.

"When they have a head of household job, they're able to contribute and get connected and just be a part of a community in a major way," stated Brock. "It also helps feed into our systems as far as our tax system. You have more people taking advantage of restaurants and hotels."

Brock said many people claim that manufacturing jobs are going away or are not as popular as they used to be but that's not the case here.

"I think Quincy is showing us that the trajectory for manufacturing jobs is still on the rise and it's still necessary and still needed. Quincy is definitely going to be a major player in that game."