Four area squads remain state ranked in Illinois high school basketball

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

The Associated Press

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
School                                      W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Simeon  (12)                    20-3    120    1     
  2.  Curie                                19-3    100    2     
  3.  Belleville  West            18-2    97      4     
  4.  Whitney  Young                18-5    76      3     
  5.  Danville                          17-2    75      5     
  6.  Niles  North                    20-2    65      7     
  7.  Normal  West                    16-5    31      NR   
  8.  Bloomington                    15-6    28      T9   
  (tie)  Bolingbrook              16-3    28      6     
10.  Moline                              17-5    16      8     
   Others receiving votes: Evanston Township 8. Marist 5. Quincy 4. Normal Community 4. Fenwick 2. Rockford Jefferson 1. 

Class 3A
School                                                                        W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Springfield  Southeast  (6)                          17-2    104    2     
  2.  Morgan  Park  (5)                                              16-8    101    1     
  3.  Springfield  Lanphier                                    15-2    88      5     
  4.  Hillcrest                                                          17-5    66      4     
  5.  Marian  Catholic  (Chicago  Heights)          14-4    61      3     
  6.  Alton  Marquette                                              23-0    56      7     
  7.  DePaul  College  Prep                                      18-5    50      6     
  8.  Burlington  Central                                        19-2    22      10   
  (tie)Centralia                                                      16-3    22      8     
10.  Bogan                                                                  15-7    12      NR   
   Others receiving votes: North Lawndale 8. Carbondale 6. Champaign Central 6. Benton 2. Lincoln 1. 

Class 2A
School                                                                W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Orr  (14)                                                    18-3    145    1     
  2.  Winnebago                                                  18-1    123    2     
  3.  Pinckneyville                                          22-2    116    3     
  4.  Eldorado  (1)                                            23-0    99      4     
  5.  Warsaw  West  Hancock                              21-1    86      5     
  6.  Leo                                                              15-5    55      8     
  7.  Monticello                                                14-1    52      9     
  8.  Bloomington  Central  Catholic            15-5    37      NR   
  9.  Bureau  Valley                                          20-2    36      10   
10.  St.  Joseph-Ogden                                    20-1    30      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Williamsville 15. Corliss 11. Farmington 5. Effingham St. Anthony 4. Chicago Uplift 3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3. Quincy Notre Dame 2. Hall 2. Hope Academy 1. 

Class 1A
School                                                W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Aurora  Christian  (15)          19-0    150    1     
  2.  Annawan                                      19-2    124    3     
  3.  East  Dubuque                            21-2    108    4     
  4.  DePue                                          21-1    104    5     
  5.  Colfax  Ridgeview                    19-3    89      2     
  6.  Payson  Seymour                        19-1    84      7     
  7.  Sterling  Newman                      18-4    55      6     
  8.  New  Berlin                                18-4    47      10   
  9.  Cissna  Park                              16-5    22      NR   
10.  Cairo                                          17-4    11      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Newark 9. Milford 9. Quest Academy 7. Winchester-West Central 2. Okawville 2. Champaign Judah Christian 2. 


Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

By The Associated Press


Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
School                                              W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Edwardsville  (9)                  20-0    108    1     
  2.  Rockford  Boylan  (1)            24-0    97      2     
  3.  Montini  (1)                            27-2    91      3     
  4.  Rock  Island                            19-7    70      4     
  5.  Maine  West                              22-1    67      5     
  6.  Geneva                                      20-3    52      6     
  7.  Lincoln-Way  East                  23-3    46      7     
  8.  Benet                                        21-4    31      8     
  9.  Normal  Community                  21-5    24      9     
10.  Marist                                      20-4    9        10   
   Others receiving votes: Mother McAuley 5. Loyola 2. Bolingbrook 2. Bradley-Bourbonnais 1. 

Class 3A
School                                                                W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Morton  (10)                                              25-1    109    1     
  2.  Richwoods  (1)                                          24-1    100    2     
  3.  Bethalto  Civic  Memorial                      23-2    84      5     
  4.  Nazareth                                                    21-2    69      6     
  5.  Glenbard  South                                        21-3    58      3     
  6.  Effingham                                                  19-1    52      7     
  7.  Charleston                                                20-1    44      8     
  8.  Bloomington  Central  Catholic            19-4    25      10   
  (tie)  Kaneland                                              20-4    25      4     
10.  Breese  Central                                        20-3    22      9     
   Others receiving votes: Evergreen Park 11. Burlington Central 5. Canton 1. 

Class 2A
School                                                          W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Harrisburg    (14)                              26-0    140    1     
  2.  Watseka                                                26-1    124    3     
  3.  Illini  West  (Carthage)                  25-3    97      2     
  (tie)Eureka                                              22-3    97      4     
  5.  Oakwood                                                25-2    74      5     
  6.  Pleasant  Plains                                24-3    65      6     
  7.  Payson  Western                                  22-4    53      9     
  8.  Chicago  Marshall                              14-6    42      10   
  9.  Teutopolis                                          21-4    36      8     
10.  Harvest  Christian  Academy            24-4    18      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Farmington 8. Harlan 5. Hall 4. Monticello 3. Sesser-Valier 2. St. Joseph-Ogden 1. Camp Point Central 1

Class 1A
School                                                    W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Annawan  (11)                                28-0    119    1     
  2.  Danville  Schlarman  (1)            25-1    109    2     
  3.  Lebanon                                          21-1    84      3     
  4.  Shiloh                                            22-4    70      5     
  5.  Stockton                                        21-2    68      8     
  6.  Jacksonville  Routt                    22-5    66      4     
  7.  Lewistown                                      24-4    64      6     
  8.  Lanark  Eastland                          20-5    30      7     
  9.  East  Dubuque                                19-3    26      9     
10.  Princeville                                  27-4    18      10   
   Others receiving votes: Newark 3. Walther Lutheran 2. Aurora Christian 1. 

