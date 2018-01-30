Four area squads remain state ranked in Illinois high school basketball

Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll



The Associated Press



Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.



Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Simeon (12) 20-3 120 1

2. Curie 19-3 100 2

3. Belleville West 18-2 97 4

4. Whitney Young 18-5 76 3

5. Danville 17-2 75 5

6. Niles North 20-2 65 7

7. Normal West 16-5 31 NR

8. Bloomington 15-6 28 T9

(tie) Bolingbrook 16-3 28 6

10. Moline 17-5 16 8

Others receiving votes: Evanston Township 8. Marist 5. Quincy 4. Normal Community 4. Fenwick 2. Rockford Jefferson 1.



Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Springfield Southeast (6) 17-2 104 2

2. Morgan Park (5) 16-8 101 1

3. Springfield Lanphier 15-2 88 5

4. Hillcrest 17-5 66 4

5. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 14-4 61 3

6. Alton Marquette 23-0 56 7

7. DePaul College Prep 18-5 50 6

8. Burlington Central 19-2 22 10

(tie)Centralia 16-3 22 8

10. Bogan 15-7 12 NR

Others receiving votes: North Lawndale 8. Carbondale 6. Champaign Central 6. Benton 2. Lincoln 1.



Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Orr (14) 18-3 145 1

2. Winnebago 18-1 123 2

3. Pinckneyville 22-2 116 3

4. Eldorado (1) 23-0 99 4

5. Warsaw West Hancock 21-1 86 5

6. Leo 15-5 55 8

7. Monticello 14-1 52 9

8. Bloomington Central Catholic 15-5 37 NR

9. Bureau Valley 20-2 36 10

10. St. Joseph-Ogden 20-1 30 NR

Others receiving votes: Williamsville 15. Corliss 11. Farmington 5. Effingham St. Anthony 4. Chicago Uplift 3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3. Quincy Notre Dame 2. Hall 2. Hope Academy 1.



Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Aurora Christian (15) 19-0 150 1

2. Annawan 19-2 124 3

3. East Dubuque 21-2 108 4

4. DePue 21-1 104 5

5. Colfax Ridgeview 19-3 89 2

6. Payson Seymour 19-1 84 7

7. Sterling Newman 18-4 55 6

8. New Berlin 18-4 47 10

9. Cissna Park 16-5 22 NR

10. Cairo 17-4 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Newark 9. Milford 9. Quest Academy 7. Winchester-West Central 2. Okawville 2. Champaign Judah Christian 2.





Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll



By The Associated Press





Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.



Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Edwardsville (9) 20-0 108 1

2. Rockford Boylan (1) 24-0 97 2

3. Montini (1) 27-2 91 3

4. Rock Island 19-7 70 4

5. Maine West 22-1 67 5

6. Geneva 20-3 52 6

7. Lincoln-Way East 23-3 46 7

8. Benet 21-4 31 8

9. Normal Community 21-5 24 9

10. Marist 20-4 9 10

Others receiving votes: Mother McAuley 5. Loyola 2. Bolingbrook 2. Bradley-Bourbonnais 1.



Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morton (10) 25-1 109 1

2. Richwoods (1) 24-1 100 2

3. Bethalto Civic Memorial 23-2 84 5

4. Nazareth 21-2 69 6

5. Glenbard South 21-3 58 3

6. Effingham 19-1 52 7

7. Charleston 20-1 44 8

8. Bloomington Central Catholic 19-4 25 10

(tie) Kaneland 20-4 25 4

10. Breese Central 20-3 22 9

Others receiving votes: Evergreen Park 11. Burlington Central 5. Canton 1.



Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Harrisburg (14) 26-0 140 1

2. Watseka 26-1 124 3

3. Illini West (Carthage) 25-3 97 2

(tie)Eureka 22-3 97 4

5. Oakwood 25-2 74 5

6. Pleasant Plains 24-3 65 6

7. Payson Western 22-4 53 9

8. Chicago Marshall 14-6 42 10

9. Teutopolis 21-4 36 8

10. Harvest Christian Academy 24-4 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Farmington 8. Harlan 5. Hall 4. Monticello 3. Sesser-Valier 2. St. Joseph-Ogden 1. Camp Point Central 1.



Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Annawan (11) 28-0 119 1

2. Danville Schlarman (1) 25-1 109 2

3. Lebanon 21-1 84 3

4. Shiloh 22-4 70 5

5. Stockton 21-2 68 8

6. Jacksonville Routt 22-5 66 4

7. Lewistown 24-4 64 6

8. Lanark Eastland 20-5 30 7

9. East Dubuque 19-3 26 9

10. Princeville 27-4 18 10

Others receiving votes: Newark 3. Walther Lutheran 2. Aurora Christian 1.