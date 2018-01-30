Former Quincy woman indicted on murder charge - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Former Quincy woman indicted on murder charge

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A former Quincy woman now faces a murder charge in connection with her 8-year-old son's death last year, according to court officials.

The Platte County Circuit Clerk's Office said Aushena Warren was indicted by a grand jury Monday on a charge of murder in the first degree. The office reported she still faces a charge of abandonment of a corpse.

Warren was arrested in June in connection with her son Audrick's death. Court documents stated authorities found the boy dead in a bathtub the same day Warren jumped off a bridge but survived.

Police said Warren never called 911 and left a note at her home, citing financial issues. They said Warren told them she was bi-polar and wasn't taking her medication.

Warren was previously scheduled for a preliminary hearing in court in March, but it's unclear if the indictment will move her next appearance.

