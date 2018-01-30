Local college targets adults looking at going back to school

Sometimes it can take adults a long time before they go back to school.

Going back to school can present some big challenges for adults, but a local college says its taking steps to make it easier.

John Wood Community College held its annual "Take the Plunge Day" on Tuesday, which focuses on adults who are looking to further their education. Prospective students got a chance to see what classes JWCC has to offer and discover ways to pay for it.

Victoria Campen has been working in retail for the last six years, but she's now looking at going back to school.

"I'm looking to start a career." Campen said. "I want to have a normal life, and not have to try to find a walk-in job that can support me and my family."

Billy Schaffer is the Director of Admissions with John Wood, and he said Tuesday was a chance for people like Campen to learn more about furthering their education.

"We know adults have busy lives." Schaffer said. "They work forty hours plus a week. They have families, so it's nice for them to be able to see the education opportunities."

Those are opportunities that students sometimes take years to take advantage of. Schaffer said on average, it will take adults two years before they decide to seek out more information.

"They can do that with more education, because they might be getting passed over for promotions because they don't have that degree or certificate." Schaffer said. "I see that at career fairs all the time."

Campen said while she's currently undecided, she's got a general idea of what career path she'd like to take.

"I really like math and numbers, so something in the financial aspect might be up my lane." Campen said.

John Wood has online classes starting every other 8 weeks, as well as in person classes.

