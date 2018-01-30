Local college targets adults looking at going back to school - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local college targets adults looking at going back to school

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
John Wood held "Take the Plunge Day" on Tuesday. John Wood held "Take the Plunge Day" on Tuesday.
Campen said she's been working in retail for the last six years. Campen said she's been working in retail for the last six years.
John Wood says adults can advance their careers by going back to school. John Wood says adults can advance their careers by going back to school.
Sometimes it can take adults a long time before they go back to school. Sometimes it can take adults a long time before they go back to school.
John Wood officials say it's important to ask questions. John Wood officials say it's important to ask questions.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Going back to school can present some big challenges for adults, but a local college says its taking steps to make it easier.

John Wood Community College held its annual "Take the Plunge Day" on Tuesday, which focuses on adults who are looking to further their education. Prospective students got a chance to see what classes JWCC has to offer and discover ways to pay for it.

Victoria Campen has been working in retail for the last six years, but she's now looking at going back to school.

"I'm looking to start a career." Campen said. "I want to have a normal life, and not have to try to find a walk-in job that can support me and my family."

Billy Schaffer is the Director of Admissions with John Wood, and he said Tuesday was a chance for people like Campen to learn more about furthering their education.

"We know adults have busy lives." Schaffer said. "They work forty hours plus a week. They have families, so it's nice for them to be able to see the education opportunities."

Those are opportunities that students sometimes take years to take advantage of. Schaffer said on average, it will take adults two years before they decide to seek out more information.

"They can do that with more education, because they might be getting passed over for promotions because they don't have that degree or certificate." Schaffer said. "I see that at career fairs all the time."

Campen said while she's currently undecided, she's got a general idea of what career path she'd like to take. 

"I really like math and numbers, so something in the financial aspect might be up my lane." Campen said.

John Wood has online classes starting every other 8 weeks, as well as in person classes.

If you missed today's event and would like more information, click here to fill out the information form on the JWCC website under "GET STARTED."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.