Local leadership training offered to public

Two local organizations are teaming up to offer leadership training for local businesses and employees.

The Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce and The Good Samaritan Home of Quincy will offer "Leadership Essentials." The four-week course will be on Monday mornings from 8 to 9 a.m. beginning Feb. 5.

Chamber officials said each session focuses on different skills and will encourage attendees to evaluate their level of expertise in that area and to consider ways to improve.

"So it doesn't matter where they are in the organization," Executive Director Latonya Brock said. "It will help them continue to grow, and not only grow them but grow their team, create a thriving culture, which we hope will effect their retention. It will also continue to help them build other leaders as well."

The chamber is holding four sessions this year. It cost $75 per session for Chamber members and $150 per session for non-members.

You can sign up at the chamber office in the Oakley-Lindsay Center or by clicking here. The deadline to register is Friday.

