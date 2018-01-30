Hannibal Library gets grant for summer programming - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal Library gets grant for summer programming

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Hannibal Free Public Library Hannibal Free Public Library
Books on the shelf at the library Books on the shelf at the library
A look inside the Hannibal Public Library A look inside the Hannibal Public Library
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Hannibal Public Library got a big boost recently from the state.

The library was awarded a Summer Library Program Grant of $5,748. Library officials said the money will go to a 10-week summer reading program for all ages, with a special effort to reach unserved or underserved elementary-age children, young adults and adults.

Library officials said getting this grant allows them to save local dollars.

"Every year we experiment with something with our summer program," Library Director Hallie Youndt Silver said. "It might be an outreach. It might be a different media resource that we would use without having the impact be felt on the local budget."

The library also plans to use creative promotional methods and hopes to introduce more families to the library and its services.

