Hannibal Library gets grant for summer programming

Books on the shelf at the library

The Hannibal Public Library got a big boost recently from the state.

The library was awarded a Summer Library Program Grant of $5,748. Library officials said the money will go to a 10-week summer reading program for all ages, with a special effort to reach unserved or underserved elementary-age children, young adults and adults.

Library officials said getting this grant allows them to save local dollars.

"Every year we experiment with something with our summer program," Library Director Hallie Youndt Silver said. "It might be an outreach. It might be a different media resource that we would use without having the impact be felt on the local budget."

The library also plans to use creative promotional methods and hopes to introduce more families to the library and its services.