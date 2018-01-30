Renewed Raiders: QND girls hit turning point

It was a streak the Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball team was eager to break. Headed into last weekend's Carrollton Tournament the Raiders were without a tournament title of any kind in almost two years.



On their way to an eventual tournament championship QND had to survive an overtime scare in the semifinals and beat an undefeated Lebanon team in the finals. But through it all, the Raiders found a way to prevail.



"I think it was a big burden off of everybody's shoulders, including mine," said head coach Eric Orne.



"We just seem to get it. Everything that we've been working for in the first three months of the season just seemed to really play itself out."



Of course, that means the Raiders get a little bit of a confidence boost in the process.



"It felt really good and it gave us a lot of confidence boost and I think that just helped us just feel good about ourselves," said sophomore forward Sydney Hummert.



More importantly than collecting a regular season tournament title, the Raiders feel like this could be a moment they look back on as a turning point.



"I think we understand that we went through hard times and things didn't fall our way but now we know they can fall our way and they will," says senior forward Molly Penn.



"That's really nice to have. I think it gives the young girls some confidence, too. But it just gives the whole team some more security, I think."



It is a turning point the Raiders hope carries over into the win column, as well.



"We've been through a lot this year and we're still improving. But I think Lady Raider basketball took a step in the right direction of regaining where they were years ago," said Orne.



QND will be back in action later this week when they play three games in as many days, starting with a match up at Liberty on Thursday.











