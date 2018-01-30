Illinois governor candidate talks vets' home during Quincy visit

An Illinois democratic candidate for governor made a stop in Quincy Tuesday morning with the Illinois Veterans' Home issues top of mind.

JB Pritzker met with officials in Quincy to discuss what the general plan is for the veterans' home. He criticized governor Bruce Rauner for his administration's handling of the ongoing Legionnaires' disease issue at the home.

Pritzker said he's not turning this into a political issue, because Rauner has already done that.

"When people are dying and the governor is running for re-election, I think he turns it into a political issue, especially when he comes and spends a couple of days here, but actually doesn't come up with a plan," Pritzker said.

Pritzker said he wasn't allowed to tour the facility Tuesday because he was told only elected officials are allowed to.

