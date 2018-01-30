Lee County budget cuts could hit public health, economic development

Firefighters responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Quincy.More >>
Firefighters responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Quincy.More >>
President Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address Tuesday night since taking office more than a year ago.More >>
President Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address Tuesday night since taking office more than a year ago.More >>
Authorities say a Bushnell, Illinois, man faces meth charges following a several-month long investigation.More >>
Authorities say a Bushnell, Illinois, man faces meth charges following a several-month long investigation.More >>
Current Illinois law states any child under the age of 14 cannot go without adult supervision for "an unreasonable amount of time" but one Illinois lawmaker wants to lower the age to 12.More >>
Current Illinois law states any child under the age of 14 cannot go without adult supervision for "an unreasonable amount of time" but one Illinois lawmaker wants to lower the age to 12.More >>
Illinois consistently sees more people die due to cold weather than most states in the country according to a new report.More >>
Illinois consistently sees more people die due to cold weather than most states in the country according to a new report.More >>
Don't expect more regulations for drivers who offer ride-sharing in Quincy.More >>
Don't expect more regulations for drivers who offer ride-sharing in Quincy.More >>
Quincy Mall officials hope new signs can draw more customers in to shop.More >>
Quincy Mall officials hope new signs can draw more customers in to shop.More >>
$600,000 in funding could be off the table if Quincy and Adams County leaders don't pass a 911 intergovernmental agreement by July 1st.More >>
$600,000 in funding could be off the table if Quincy and Adams County leaders don't pass a 911 intergovernmental agreement by July 1st.More >>
The process is underway to beef up security at Hannibal Public Schools.More >>
The process is underway to beef up security at Hannibal Public Schools.More >>
The Hannibal Public School District is working on their plan for the next five years.More >>
The Hannibal Public School District is working on their plan for the next five years.More >>