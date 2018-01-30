Lee County budget cuts could hit public health, economic development

Board hopes to get the budget approved by February 20.

Budget season has been a tough one for Lee County.

Decisions at the state are having an impact at the local level. The county is now forced to decide between cutting public health funding, or cutting economic development.

"If you look at her budget, a lot of her tax asking dollars are minimal," Supervisor Matt Pflug said.

Budget talks continued at the Lee County Sheriff's Office Tuesday and progress has been made.

"Yes, a lot better this week than last week," Budget Director Cindy Renstrom said.

Two departments getting a closer look are economic development and public health.

Economic Development gets $210,000 from the county and the group says losing that money would hurt.

"It would be a big impact, Dana Millard, Marketing & Communications Manager said. "We are only able to provide the programs we can because of the private partnership we have with the supervisors and private industries."

The recent Siemens layoff of 200 employees doesn't help either.

"Everyone is trying to do the right thing," Chairman Don Hunold said. "It's tough to take things out that you worked for knowing what the budget is. But it's also hard to raise taxes."

Budget Director Cindy Renstrom said the health department has already made $100,000 in cuts but the department might need to make more.

Administrator Julie Schilling said health in the county is ranked one of the worst in the state and they need to change those numbers.

"There are 99 counties and Lee County is ranked 99th at the bottom. A couple of those factors are children in poverty and the county is at 23 percent."

The county is hoping to get this budget approved in three weeks.

"We are still going to have to figure out either go into the new year in a negative position or figure out where to take it out from," Hunold said. "I don't know which one we will do."

County leaders said these cuts stem from issues at the state capitol.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced she wants to cut $20-million from the state's budget this year.

Senate Republicans announced their proposal last week with more cuts at $52-million.



It could have impacts on higher education, courts, and correctional facilities.

The budget must be completed by March 15.