St. Vincent's School celebrates Catholic Schools Week - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

St. Vincent's School celebrates Catholic Schools Week

Posted:
Students signing in the lobby. Students signing in the lobby.
Students working at the computer. Students working at the computer.
Catholic Schools week theme: "Learn, Serve, Lead, Succeed." Catholic Schools week theme: "Learn, Serve, Lead, Succeed."
Kids doing a "read and feed" event in the classroom. Kids doing a "read and feed" event in the classroom.
Groups got together and helped serve the community. Groups got together and helped serve the community.
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

Students at St. Vincent's School in Keokuk are celebrating Catholic Schools Week.  

The theme Tuesday was celebrating your students. 

Kids spent time in the classroom eating, reading their favorite book and later participating in games and activities.

Principal Darren McArthur said the goal is to get the kids involved.

Wednesday is the All Schools Mass at 10 a.m. 

Illinois and Iowa schools will travel to Holy Trinity in Fort Madison to celebrate. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.