St. Vincent's School celebrates Catholic Schools Week

Groups got together and helped serve the community.

Kids doing a "read and feed" event in the classroom.

Students working at the computer.

Students signing in the lobby.

Students at St. Vincent's School in Keokuk are celebrating Catholic Schools Week.

The theme Tuesday was celebrating your students.

Kids spent time in the classroom eating, reading their favorite book and later participating in games and activities.

Principal Darren McArthur said the goal is to get the kids involved.

Wednesday is the All Schools Mass at 10 a.m.

Illinois and Iowa schools will travel to Holy Trinity in Fort Madison to celebrate.