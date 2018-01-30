Quincy High's Erke takes volleyball talent to Augustana

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- In the rich history of Quincy High School volleyball Sierra Erke has etched her name among the greatest front row players the program has ever had.



And she's got the stats to prove it.



Erke finished fifth all-time in kills and blocks and she parlayed her standout four-year career into an opportunity at college spikes Tuesday.



Erke signed on with NCAA Division III Augustana College.



She says the Quad Cities campus gives her a chance to excel both in volleyball and with the books.



"I definitely wanted a place that combined competitive athletics and something that was going to challenge me in the classroom, and I feel like (Augustana) is the best of both worlds," Erke said.



"It's definitely going to be a challenge going to the next level, but I feel so grateful that I'm able to be at that next level."



Erke says she plans on focusing on improving her defense in order to become a more well-rounded player as her freshman year at Augustana approaches.