District officials set goals for 2018

Planning for a brighter future, that was the message at The District's annual meeting Tuesday.

Thyme Square owner, Erica Shupe says 2017 brought the best out of downtown businesses, including giving back to the community.

"I've seen a lot of new volunteers," Shupe said. "A lot of new faces going out and volunteering amongst the community. I think that's always wonderful to see."

District Executive Director Bruce Guthrie says adding five new apartments from the TIF Rental Rehab Program was a bright spot in 2017 including the business census of the downtown.

"We went out to the over 1,000 businesses and property owners in the district and try to update all of our data," Guthrie said.

During Tuesday's annual meeting, a new board and president were elected. Shupe will now run the board of directors in 2018. Her focus, increasing communication with members. As well as creating online resources for businesses and entrepreneurs.

"It would basically be links to different books or articles," Shupe explained. "It would basically be a hub of information for small businesses."

Shupe believes the district was instrumental with the creation of the Rental Rehab Program. She hopes the district, with the city's help, can find more ways to invest TIF funding into downtown projects.

"I see a lot of growth in the future with that money as well," Shupe added.

While the downtown area has a high occupancy rate, Guthrie feels the district is focused on recruiting new stores to downtown.

"We want to create more tools, more online tools or best practices for our businesses," Guthrie said.

The District also says with the new Special Service Area designation, having the additional funding could open the doors for more projects and events to promote downtown life.