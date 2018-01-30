Longtime Quincy business receives honor from The District

During Tuesday night's annual meeting for Quincy's downtown District, some area businesses were recognized for high honors.

District officials honored our news gathering partners, The Herald-Whig, with the 2017 promotions award for their work on Small Business Saturday. Ron Wallace, Vice President of Newspapers, said it's tremendous to get recognized for work in promoting the area.

"You know it really builds that sense of community," Wallace said. "It gives everyone a chance to be a part of something that's really bigger than any one individual."

Glass One took home the night's highest honor, winning 2017 business of the year.