Longtime Quincy business receives honor from The District - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Longtime Quincy business receives honor from The District

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
District officials announce winners of various awards. District officials announce winners of various awards.
Awards sit on display. Awards sit on display.
Herald-Whig Vice President of Newspapers Ron Wallace poses with District Executive Director Bruce Guthrie for a photo. Herald-Whig Vice President of Newspapers Ron Wallace poses with District Executive Director Bruce Guthrie for a photo.
Audience members clap after an award was announced. Audience members clap after an award was announced.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

During Tuesday night's annual meeting for Quincy's downtown District, some area businesses were recognized for high honors.

District officials honored our news gathering partners, The Herald-Whig, with the 2017 promotions award for their work on Small Business Saturday. Ron Wallace, Vice President of Newspapers, said it's tremendous to get recognized for work in promoting the area.

"You know it really builds that sense of community," Wallace said. "It gives everyone a chance to be a part of something that's really bigger than any one individual."

Glass One took home the night's highest honor, winning 2017 business of the year.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.