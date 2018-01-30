Lawsuits dropped in cases surrounding Mark Twain Transmission Line

Part of the Mark Twain Transmission Line in Marion County, Missouri.

All lawsuits have been dropped or dismissed from Ameren Illinois in regards to the Mark Twain Transmission Line.

The 100-mile transmission line would span across five counties in Northeast Missouri, including Marion County.

The county initially turned down the project and officials say lawsuits were then filed to overturn that decision.

An agreement between all parties has been reached, meaning the line is expected to be in operation by the end of 2019.

