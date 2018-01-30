Champ Clark Bridge back open - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Champ Clark Bridge back open

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
A previous shot this winter of the Champ Clark Bridge in Louisiana, Missouri from the WGEM News Drone. A previous shot this winter of the Champ Clark Bridge in Louisiana, Missouri from the WGEM News Drone.
LOUISIANA, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Missouri Department of Transportation says the Champ Clark Bridge that connects the Pike counties will be open the rest of the week.

MoDOT says they've finished installing safety netting to protect workers below from any falling debris, but there will be a lane closure on Thursday, February 1 on U.S. Route 54 in Illinois, near the bridge to place a barrier wall.

