Marion County addresses various bridge concerns

The Bear Creek bridge project is already underway on County Road 423 at Withers Mill.

This 15ft concrete bridge is being replaced on County Road 404.

Five bridges are expected to receive attention in Marion County in 2018.

The condition of bridges in Marion County, Missouri has gotten so bad, five are expected to receive attention this year alone.

Two of them are on County Road 153 near Route M. The others include the Bear Creek Bridge on County Road 423, one on County Road 404

and another on County Road 313 in Taylor, Missouri.

It closed in November after concerns that severe rust and deterioration made it unsafe to travel on.

"We've got a lot of tributaries coming into the Mississippi River so we've got a lot of bridges to replace," said Marion County Commissioner Lyndon Bode.

Bridges spanning from about 15 feet to more than 200 feet long are all on the county's fix it list.

"The goal is to have good infrastructure, safe bridges and safe roads," said Bode.

"That replaces a bridge that was older, deficient," said Bode. "It had a very low weight limit and narrow."

The new bridge would make it safer not only for commuters but farmers as well.

"By early Spring, I think the bridge will be done and we will have that road open again with a new two-lane bridge," said Bode.

The estimated cost for the new Bear Creek Bridge is about $400,000. Most of it is being reimbursed through federal funds.

The bridge in Taylor is expected to cost the county about $1-million.

"If everything goes as scheduled, we would put out for bid in October," said Bode. "The contractor would be awarded in November. Construction would be going on this time next year for the new bridge."

Bode estimates fixing all five bridges will cost between $1.5 and $2-million.