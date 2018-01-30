Marion County addresses various bridge concerns

Students at St. Vincent's School in Keokuk are celebrating Catholic Schools Week. o celebrate.More >>
Students at St. Vincent's School in Keokuk are celebrating Catholic Schools Week. o celebrate.More >>
The Hannibal Public Library got a big boost recently from the state.More >>
The Hannibal Public Library got a big boost recently from the state.More >>
Two local organizations are teaming up to offer leadership training for local businesses and employees.More >>
Two local organizations are teaming up to offer leadership training for local businesses and employees.More >>
An Illinois democratic candidate for governor made a stop in Quincy Tuesday morning with the Illinois Veterans' Home issues top of mind.More >>
An Illinois democratic candidate for governor made a stop in Quincy Tuesday morning with the Illinois Veterans' Home issues top of mind.More >>
Illinois Democrats want to raise the legal age for smoking or chewing tobacco from 18 to 21.More >>
Illinois Democrats want to raise the legal age for smoking or chewing tobacco from 18 to 21.More >>
Firefighters responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Quincy.More >>
Firefighters responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Quincy.More >>
President Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address Tuesday night since taking office more than a year ago.More >>
President Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address Tuesday night since taking office more than a year ago.More >>
Authorities say a Bushnell, Illinois, man faces meth charges following a several-month long investigation.More >>
Authorities say a Bushnell, Illinois, man faces meth charges following a several-month long investigation.More >>
Current Illinois law states any child under the age of 14 cannot go without adult supervision for "an unreasonable amount of time" but one Illinois lawmaker wants to lower the age to 12.More >>
Current Illinois law states any child under the age of 14 cannot go without adult supervision for "an unreasonable amount of time" but one Illinois lawmaker wants to lower the age to 12.More >>
Illinois consistently sees more people die due to cold weather than most states in the country according to a new report.More >>
Illinois consistently sees more people die due to cold weather than most states in the country according to a new report.More >>