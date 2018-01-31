Tuesday Sports Extra - January 30 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tuesday Sports Extra - January 30

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Jada Summers lines up the game winning three point field goal in the final seconds of Monroe City's victory at South Shelby.

**High School Basketball, Girls**

(MSHSAA)
6) Monroe City: 53
8) South Shelby: 52
Jada Summers: 30 pts (go-ahead three-point FG in final seconds)
Lexie Higbee: 17pts

Palmyra: 29
5) Clark County: 45
Abby Brown: 14 pts
Megan Stone: 10 pts

Highland: 71
Louisiana: 42
Kennedy Flanagan: 21 pts
Becca Scott: 17 rebs

Wright City: 33
Mark Twain: 73
McKenzie Lathrom: 45 pts

Paris: 55
Marion County: 22

*LaPlata Tournament*
Canton: 48
Schuyler County: 45
Lauren Frazier: 13 pts

(IHSA)
Quincy High: 56
Springfield SE: 52
Sarah Nelson: 19 pts

(IGHSAU)
Central Lee: 59
Burlington ND: 44
MacKenzie Northup: 19 pts
Anna Krehbiel: 17 pts

Holy Trinity: 43
Wapello: 52


**High School Basketball, Boys**

(MSHSAA)
Palmyra: 74
3) Clark County: 66
Peyton Plunkett: 24 pts
Chandler Bevans: 27 pts

Monroe City: 72
South Shelby: 25
CE Talton: 24 pts, 12 rebs

Highland: 26
Louisiana: 54

Paris: 68
Marion County: 39

Van-Far: 71
Montgomery County: 57
Lathyn McMorris: 20 pts

Bowling Green: 42
Silex: 24

Community R-6: 55
Clopton: 62
Landon Hall: 20 pts

*LaPlata Tournament*
Madison: 45
North Shelby: 58

(IHSA)
5) West Hancock: 47
Illini West: 30
Drake Hammel: 17 pts
Jackson Porter: 16 pts

Pittsfield: 32
6) Payson: 60
Tanner Cannady: 17 pts
Trevor Voss: 14 pts

Monmouth-Roseville: 49
Central: 53
Hayden Neisen: 15 pts

Liberty: 29
Western: 58
Dalton Malone: 11 pts
Landon Obert: 11 pts

Southeastern: 31
Brown County: 75
Tanner Sussenbach: 20 pts
Darian Drake: 18 pts (including 1,000th career point)

Griggsville-Perry: 48
Pleasant Hill: 68
Grant Peebles: 25 pts, 13 rebs
Colton Ivey: 19 pts

Lewistown: 22
Bushnell-PC: 50
Devin Yocum: 14 pts

JX Routt: 43
West Central: 62

Brimfield: 49
West Prairie: 28

Pleasant Plains: 71
Beardstown: 53

Rushville-Industry: 21
Farmington: 83

Calhoun: 42
Triopia: 59
Zach Thompson: 17 pts

(IHSAA)
Central Lee: 69
Burlington ND: 84

Holy Trinity: 57
Wapello: 90
Matt Hellige: 18 pts

