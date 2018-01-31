Hannibal school making playground safer

Eugene Field Elementary in Hannibal recently received three grants and are applying for more. The money from those grants will go to upgrade their playground which teachers at the school said is long overdue.

Eugene Field's Principal Meghan Karr said they've applied for multiple grants for their playground project.

She said they're passionate about this project because of how important play is for the growth of kids.

"Play is essential to learning," stated Karr. "It really is and it doesn't matter if a child is 1 or 2 or 3 or much older like we house here in our building and we want to provide those opportunities."

Karr said they've received three grants already and are working on at least three more.

Karr expects to have some of the upgrades completed in the next couple of years.

"Some of the grants have a time line so one of the big grants I'm currently working on right now, if awarded, we have a two year time line. We have no reason to doubt we would be able to complete that within that time frame. Of course that's dependent on being awarded that grant."

The grants combined with private donations and fund-raising efforts has totaled over $10,000 dollars of a $40,000 dollar goal.

If you'd like to help the school reach their goal, they have several fund-raising events coming up including a block party. For more information, you can call Eugene Field Elementary at (573) 221-1050.