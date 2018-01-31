Digging Deeper: 'The Tri-States' War on Drugs'

The war on drugs rages on in the Tri-States, leaving a path of destruction for both drug users and their families.

"It just left a lot of holes, and voids, and emptiness, and abusive relationships," former drug user Laurie Manuel said.

As a result, Pastor James Bridges and Living Way Christian Fellowship operate three sober-living homes in Hannibal. A former drug user himself, Bridges went to prison multiple times before deciding to get sober 14 years ago.

It was difficult in the beginning but when I finally got sober at 30, I said 'You know what, I have to do something completely different with my life.'

Bridges said 20 people stay in the sober-living homes. One of those residents is James Beardsley, who spent 41 years in prison before being released.

Beardsley is now the resident supervisor.

"Just adjusting to society was a struggle." Beardsley said. "But, also having to control my addiction and my addictive behavior."

Beardsley also leads three narcotics anonymous meetings every week. His goal is to show recovering addicts there is hope.

"I adopted a principle of being involved with positive people, and keeping myself involved in positive activities." Beardsley said.

Living Way also operates an all-female, sober-living home where director Dana Carter said the goal is to maintain positivity throughout the recovery process.

"There are still those that have been maybe clean for a long time that still may slip up," Carter said. "But the thing is, if we can encourage them to get back up - 'Let's go again. Let's try this again.'"

Laurie Manuel is one of the residents currently staying at the home. A former methamphetamine addict and three time felon, Manuel said her number one reason for staying clean is her family, including a daughter who now uses drugs as well.

"If I go back out there and join her, I'm doing no good, and we're going to lose each other anyway," Manuel said. "So the only thing that keeps pushing me forward is to know that there is a better life and I can show her. I showed her that, and I can show her something different."

In Lee County, Iowa, Narcotics Task Force Commander Jay Whitaker said the role of the law has changed in the war on drugs. Noting that drug court has made a difference.

"That's helped a lot of people," Whitaker said. "It's kept people from doing jail time or prison time. It's placed people into a program that helps break that cycle."

That cycle Whitaker talked about is called recidivism, which is the act of someone repeatedly breaking the law. That's something Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said jail time often won't resolve.

"It is a sickness and we do everything we do to combat that." Weber said. "Law enforcement needs to embrace some of these other techniques that are working and stop thinking like the old ways."

Weber added that drugs impact the lives of many families, including his own. He said his foster brother shot himself while under the influence of methamphetamine. He keeps a photo of him in his office as a constant reminder.

"If you've got somebody that really truly has an illness - an addiction problem - treat the addiction." Weber said. "Treat the person, because they're still in there and you can save them and they're worth it."

M/Sgt. Patrick Frazier, of the West Central Task Force for the Illinois State Police, said Illinois, Missouri and Iowa are fighting the same war on drugs. He encouraged people to speak out if they observe drug use.

"I'm sure people don't like turning in people that are close to them or what not, but it's not going to fix itself," Frazier said. "The problem is only going to get worse, and it's going to affect them more if they just let it go on for a long time."

That's an effort echoed by Bridges, who said winning the war on drugs is only possible if more people become involved in the fight.

"It can work better if we all get involved in it," Bridges said. "That's all the churches. That's all the people in the community."

NATIONAL AND STATE ADDICTION HELPLINES

National : 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

: 1-800-662-HELP (4357) Illinois : 1-833-2FINDHELP

: 1-833-2FINDHELP Iowa : 1-855-581-8111

: 1-855-581-8111 Missouri: (573) 751-4942 or (800) 575-7480

INFORMATION ON RECIDIVISM FROM THE NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF JUSTICE

Recidivism is one of the most fundamental concepts in criminal justice. It refers to a person's relapse into criminal behavior, often after the person receives sanctions or undergoes intervention for a previous crime. Recidivism is measured by criminal acts that resulted in rearrest, reconviction or return to prison with or without a new sentence during a three-year period following the prisoner's release.

National Statistics on Recidivism

Bureau of Justice Statistics studies have found high rates of recidivism among released prisoners. One study tracked 404,638 prisoners in 30 states after their release from prison in 2005.[1] The researchers found that:

Within three years of release, about two-thirds (67.8 percent) of released prisoners were rearrested.

Within five years of release, about three-quarters (76.6 percent) of released prisoners were rearrested.

Of those prisoners who were rearrested, more than half (56.7 percent) were arrested by the end of the first year.

Property offenders were the most likely to be rearrested, with 82.1 percent of released property offenders arrested for a new crime compared with 76.9 percent of drug offenders, 73.6 percent of public order offenders and 71.3 percent of violent offenders.

Desistance from Crime

In an effort to build on what is currently known about desistance from crime, NIJ issued a directed solicitation in 2012. RTI International, in partnership with Pennsylvania State University's Justice Center for Research, was awarded funds to conduct research that builds on earlier work that examined the main effects of re-entry programming on recidivism.

The research team theorizes that although offender services and programs may have a direct effect on desistance, individuals must decide independently to transform themselves into ex-offenders. Programs and services may facilitate transformation, just as individual transformation — or the lack thereof — may moderate the effects of re-entry assistance.

To examine the cognitive transformation theory of desistance, the RTI-Penn State study involves a long-term follow-up of more than 700 individuals who were originally interviewed between 2004 and 2005 as participants in the Multisite Evaluation of the Serious and Violent Offender Reentry Initiative (SVORI).

The participants include 582 men, 79 of whom were juveniles at the time of the original interviews, and 168 women. These individuals have extensive criminal histories, and more than 80 percent of the men and 75 percent of the women experienced at least one arrest in the four-and-a-half-year period following their release from prison between 2004 and 2005.

Researchers will conduct interviews with participants focusing on cognitive transformation. These interviews will take place about a decade after the participants were first interviewed as part of SVORI and an average of 20 to 25 years after they were first arrested.

In addition to conducting interviews for their study, the RTI-Penn State researchers are using existing administrative and interview data from SVORI, as well as current official arrest and reincarceration data.