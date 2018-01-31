Protect yourself against fraudulent tax mobile apps

Mobile apps are available to file taxes, but the Quincy Better Business Bureau warns people to do their research to find legitimate companies and avoid identity theft.

The IRS offers an official app for filing to help keep information safe.

"The IRS logo is attached, its the only one with the official IRS logo on it," Mara Clingingsmith, Quincy Regional Director of the Better Business Bureau, said. "You wanna make sure your using that app any other one is a third party and you don't necessarily know how secure that is, so it's always better to use the one that is the official one of the IRS."

Clingingsmith suggests filing taxes early once W-2's are ready, along with checking references and reviews for tax businesses. Fraud IRS phone calls are common this time of year according to the Better Business Bureau.

"If they ask you to make a payment over the phone that's a scam, payments have to be may either online at IRS.gov or at the IRS center," Clingingsmith said.

