Bound and Determined: Monroe City's Talton answers the call

MONROE CITY, MO. (WGEM) -- Step in to the Monroe City High School gymnasium, and more times than not, you will find CE Talton working on his basketball skills.



"There's times that I get to school and he's already in a sweat or shooting on the gun," Monroe City head coach Brock Edris said.



"That's pretty rare, even for high school, to get in as many shots as he has."



Talton has spent countless hours on improving his perimeter skills.



"My shot is one of the biggest things that I've been trying to work on, getting here in the morning, getting extra shots up, and focusing on that," Talton said.



"There's days that you feel like you don't want to work but you still get up. It takes everyday effort to get where you want to be."



As each year comes and goes Talton just keeps getting better.



His improvement in all facets was even more important this season after the loss of seniors Logan Minter, Michael Speaks, and Jordan Bichsel.



"Last year I was kind of soft and didn't like to go inside, (and) I didn't rebound as well," Talton explained. "I think this year I'm a lot more tougher player than I was last year."



Along with averaging 25 points a game Talton has been effective on the boards, pulling down eight rebounds per contest.



He's also drawing more double teams which allows him to find his teammates.



"He knew he had to really step up and kind of be a leader, and really a go-to guy for us," Edris added.



"He makes plays in more ways than one. Our team really counts on him and he creates for others, too."



Talton's rise from All-Conference lock to All-State possibility is no surprise.



It runs in the family.



CE has three siblings, all with basketball backgrounds, and his father, Ed, is on the coaching staff.



Basketball is practically always on the brain.



"Having a basketball family is pretty neat. We all like the sport and we take a lot of pride in it," he said.



"My dad played and I love taking lessons from him, teaching me the game more, (and) learning it better."