Proposal to make tip-pooling legal

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A new proposal could give restaurants more control over workers' tips. 

The Department of Labor recently announced they want to make "tip pooling" legal. If approved, it would allow employers to pool tips earned by the wait staff and share them with untipped employees. 

Local servers and cooks say everyone deserves a fair share of tips. 

"Sharing my tips isn't that big of a deal because we kind of do that already, we just don't tip out the cooks but I feel like they should because if their steak is really great, we get tipped better," said Teleah Troy, waitress at The Abbey. 

"We're back there in a hot kitchen all day, cooking all the food," said David Allen, chef at The Abbey. "All respect to them, they do their job but I do feel that we should have somewhat of a cut in that."

Under current federal laws, tip sharing with kitchen staff must be voluntary. 

The public has until February 5 to comment on this proposed rule by the labor department. 

