Gov. Rauner announces sex harassment executive order

A new executive order in Illinois promises help to victims of sexual harassment faster. The discussion was part of Governor Rauner's State of the State address on Wednesday.

The governor wants sexual harassment allegations reviewed in 10 days or less. Right now this just applies to government employees but later this year Rauner wants to expand that system statewide.

"We will act on our complete intolerance of, and utter revulsion for, sexual harassment," said Rauner.

Acknowledging concerns that the political scene in Illinois lacks proper systems to deal with sexual harassment complaints, Rauner signed an executive order to protect victims rights.

"To strengthen the policies that ensure all government employees, under my office's jurisdiction, have reliable and responsive outlets for reporting acts of sexual misconduct," said Rauner.

This news comes off the state's newly created Senate Task Force on Sexual Discrimination and Harassment Awareness and Prevention.

Anita Rodriguez is the assistant state's attorney in Adams County and also serves on the task force.

The goal of the task force is to review legal and social consequences of sexual discrimination and harassment in the public and private sectors.

"At this point we are hearing testimony from various government entities and trying to determine how currently sexual harassment claims are handled," said Rodriguez.

Under Rauner's new order, a Chief Compliance Office would review allegations of sexual harassment in ten days or less. Rodriguez says that might not always be possible.

"I don't know that you can put a specific; it has to be done within seven days or ten days," said Rodriguez. "It depends on the nature of the complaint."

Rauner would also require training on the best investigation practices by the end of this year and every two years thereafter.