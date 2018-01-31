Gov. Rauner announces sex harassment executive order

Eugene Field Elementary in Hannibal recently received three grants and are applying for more.More >>
As families prepare to feast during the Super Bowl this weekend, local organizations hope you consider those struggling with hunger.More >>
Governor Bruce Rauner said during his State of the State address Wednesday Illinois needs an economic spark. The Illinois Manufacturers' Association says their industry can do it, if lawmakers make changesMore >>
A new executive order in Illinois promises help to victims of sexual harassment faster. The discussion was part of Governor Rauner's State of the State address on Wednesday.More >>
A new proposal could give restaurants more control over workers' tips.More >>
Mobile apps are available to file taxes, the Quincy Better Business Bureau warns people to do their research to find legitimate companies and avoid identity theft.More >>
The Keokuk Union Depot has raised enough money to finish the restoration project.More >>
Hannibal-LaGrange University is being recognized for high test scores in its nursing program.More >>
The city of Nauvoo is showing off new plans to build a community center in the middle of town.More >>
