Manufacturers look for business changes in Illinois

Governor Bruce Rauner said during his State of the State address Wednesday Illinois needs an economic spark. The Illinois Manufacturers' Association says their industry can do it, if lawmakers make changes

Statistics from the Bureau of Labor show: a steady decline in manufacturing jobs nationally since the 2000's. However local economic developers say Adams County isn't showing the same trend.

"In the Quincy Area, we've actually had an increase in manufacturing jobs," Angela Caldwell with the Great River Economic Development Foundation said. "We've been blessed that we've had a lot of growth in our local businesses."

Illinois statistics show manufacturing created 7,000 jobs across the state since last year. Even still, Caldwell says a big concern is keeping skilled workers in the area.

"As you know Quincy has lingered around 40,000 population for quite awhile now," Caldwell explained. "So we need to make sure that we have the talent attraction in place to be able to make sure we can fill all those open positions.

Echoing that sentiment, a representative with Holister-Whitney said they have a number of jobs available. They just need skilled workers to fill them. The Illinois Manufacturers' Association released a statement following the state of the state address saying

"Manufacturing optimism is at an all time high nationally, but the industrial sector faces immense challenges in Illinois due to tax hike and burdensome regulations."

Caldwell hopes lawmakers work to keep manufacturing in the state and residents look towards head of household jobs.

"It's more than just how much you can lift," Caldwell said. "It's being able to read and understand material, being able to do basic math."

According to the Illinois Manufacturers' Association, since the recession neighboring states added more than 400,000 jobs in manufacturing. Illinois only added 8,000. Local economic developers say it's now time to see if lawmakers make changes to promote a better business climate.