Final days of food drive to stock local food pantries

As families prepare to feast during the Super Bowl this weekend, local organizations hope you consider those struggling with hunger.

The Souper Bowl of Caring food drive is underway, this year's goal is to collect 20,000 canned goods and raise $4,000. The goal will help food pantries for Horizon's, Quanada, Luther Memorial Church, Quincy Catholic Charities and Lutheran Church of St. John. Both Quincy Hy-Vee locations will have donation bins from 1 to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday.

"It could be you. It could be me," Dain Duffy, Horizon's Director of Operations, said. "We're all really just one big disaster away from coming in here because we need it and not because we're volunteering."

The drive ends this Tuesday with an event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center. A soup luncheon will also be held at the center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $6 a person.