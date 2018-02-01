Wednesday's Area Scores - January 31 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Wednesday's Area Scores - January 31

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Carter Fayhee had 16 points and 10 rebounds to pace Macomb past West Hancock. Carter Fayhee had 16 points and 10 rebounds to pace Macomb past West Hancock.

**High School Basketball, Boys**

5) West Hancock: 39
Macomb: 41
Carter Fayhee: 16 pts, 10 rebs
Peyton Dooley/Drake Hammel: 11 pts each
Bombers: 7th straight win (finished 7-0 in January)

Jacksonville ISD: 13
Western: 64
Easton Billings: 17 pts

Monroe City: 54
Knox County: 49
- Overtime
CE Talton: 20 pts
Robert Mauck: 15 pts
Panthers: (17-3)

(LaPlata Tournament)
*Semifinals*
Green City: 51
Canton: 61
Lance Logsdon: 15 pts
Tigers: (15-5)


**High School Basketball, Girls**

Monroe City: 60
Knox County: 33
Jada Summers: 17 pts
Sidney Miller: 17 pts

(LaPlata Tournament)
*Semifinals*
3) Green City: 40
5) Madison: 37

*Consolation Semifinals*
Atlanta: 26
North Shelby: 41
Lilly Cook: 16 pts


**College Basketball**

(MEN)
Culver-Stockton: 69
Graceland: 79
Mike Johnson: 30 pts
Wildcats: (5-18, 2-10)

Lincoln Land: 54
John Wood: 76
Cory Miller: 25 pts (career high)
Blazers: (13-9, 1-1)

(WOMEN)
Culver-Stockton: 82
Graceland: 72
Lacey Clark: 25 pts
Wildcats: (9-12, 4-8)

Lincoln Land: 61
John Wood: 72
Autumn Voigt: 22 pts, 9 rebs
Madelyn Hyer/Ashtyn Lagemann: 11 pts each
Blazers: (10-12, 2-0)

Southwestern CC: 49
Southeastern CC: 58
Blackhawks: (16-6)


**College Volleyball, Men's**

Quincy: 3
5) Culver-Stockton: 0
25-20, 26-24, 25-22
Anthony Winter: 15 kills
Hawks: (6-3)
Wildcats: (2-6)


**High School Wrestling**

(Warrenton Quad)
Hannibal: 50
Warrenton: 24

Hannibal: 72
Westminster: 0

Hannibal: 54
Fort Zumwalt East: 24

