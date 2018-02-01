Wednesday's Area Scores - January 31

**High School Basketball, Boys**
5) West Hancock: 39
Macomb: 41
Carter Fayhee: 16 pts, 10 rebs
Peyton Dooley/Drake Hammel: 11 pts each
Bombers: 7th straight win (finished 7-0 in January)
Jacksonville ISD: 13
Western: 64
Easton Billings: 17 pts
Monroe City: 54
Knox County: 49
- Overtime
CE Talton: 20 pts
Robert Mauck: 15 pts
Panthers: (17-3)
(LaPlata Tournament)
*Semifinals*
Green City: 51
Canton: 61
Lance Logsdon: 15 pts
Tigers: (15-5)
**High School Basketball, Girls**
Monroe City: 60
Knox County: 33
Jada Summers: 17 pts
Sidney Miller: 17 pts
(LaPlata Tournament)
*Semifinals*
3) Green City: 40
5) Madison: 37
*Consolation Semifinals*
Atlanta: 26
North Shelby: 41
Lilly Cook: 16 pts
**College Basketball**
(MEN)
Culver-Stockton: 69
Graceland: 79
Mike Johnson: 30 pts
Wildcats: (5-18, 2-10)
Lincoln Land: 54
John Wood: 76
Cory Miller: 25 pts (career high)
Blazers: (13-9, 1-1)
(WOMEN)
Culver-Stockton: 82
Graceland: 72
Lacey Clark: 25 pts
Wildcats: (9-12, 4-8)
Lincoln Land: 61
John Wood: 72
Autumn Voigt: 22 pts, 9 rebs
Madelyn Hyer/Ashtyn Lagemann: 11 pts each
Blazers: (10-12, 2-0)
Southwestern CC: 49
Southeastern CC: 58
Blackhawks: (16-6)
**College Volleyball, Men's**
Quincy: 3
5) Culver-Stockton: 0
25-20, 26-24, 25-22
Anthony Winter: 15 kills
Hawks: (6-3)
Wildcats: (2-6)
**High School Wrestling**
(Warrenton Quad)
Hannibal: 50
Warrenton: 24
Hannibal: 72
Westminster: 0
Hannibal: 54
Fort Zumwalt East: 24
