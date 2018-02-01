One injured following electrical explosion

One person has been seriously injured following an electrical explosion at a Palmyra manufacturing plant early Thursday morning.

According to Palmyra Fire Chief Gary Crane, one person was airlifted to a hospital out of Continental Casting located at 595 Die Makers Avenue when one of the machines exploded.

Firefighters got the call around 2:30 a.m. The person was originally knocked unconscious, but did regain consciousness on the scene.

According to the Chief, that machine was shut down, but operations at the plant are expected to resume today.