Teen health fair promoting healthy lifestyle choices

If your teen needs something to do this weekend, there's a free event in Hannibal to get them out of the house and active.

The 22nd annual Teen Health fair will be held at the Admiral Coontz Rec Center Saturday.

Dr. Sandra Ahlman is the Chair of the CHART teen task force who organizes the teen health fair with the Hannibal Parks department.

She expects over 400 hundred people to attend the event to learn about a healthy lifestyle from over 35 educational booths.

"We do hope that it will give them something to do that they will also learn something but have some fun so it's not just a Saturday that maybe they'd get into trouble," explained Dr. Ahlman.

Mary Lynne Richards with the Hannibal parks department said it's a perfect time of year for an event like this.

"It is a good time of year because there isn't much to do and that's one of the big things we hear in Hannibal 'there's not much to do.' So, this is a great thing for people to do in the winter," stated Richards. "There's lots of fun activities. There's music. There's prizes. There's food."

The Teen Health Fair will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Rec Center in Hannibal. It is a free event with food and drinks provided and there will be prizes handed out.