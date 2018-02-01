Teen health fair promoting healthy lifestyle choices

Hannibal's Teens in Motion program is holding a canned food drive throughout the month of February to provide out-of-school food assistance to hundreds of children in need.More >>
There's still ice on the Mississippi River, but a local organization is already preparing to help current and former military members enjoy time on the river this spring.More >>
The Quincy Humane Society's partnership to help care for abused and neglected animals is showing results.More >>
One person has been seriously injured following an electrical explosion at a Palmyra manufacturing plant early Thursday morning.More >>
The Illinois Supreme Court has ruled that a state law banning guns within 1,000 feet of public park violates a Second Amendment right to self-defense.More >>
Two students were shot and wounded, one critically, inside a Los Angeles middle school classroom Thursday morning and police took a female student into custody, authorities said.More >>
Eugene Field Elementary in Hannibal recently received three grants and are applying for more.More >>
The Iowa Department of Public Health says it's received numerous reports of norovirus illnesses in the past few weeks.More >>
