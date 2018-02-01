Hannibal's Teens in Motion holding food drive

The Hannibal Teens in Motion program held its "Be a Buddy" fundraiser launch at Mark Twain Elementary School Thursday morning.



Teaming up with HAYS (Hannibal Alliance For Youth Success) Program and the F.A.C.T. (Families and Communities Together) Program, Teens in Motion is holding a canned food drive throughout the month of February to provide out-of-school food assistance to hundreds of Hannibal children in need.

The food drive is an effort as part of the "BuddyPack" program, which helps provide easy to fix meals and snacks for kids when school is not in session, led by the HAYS and F.A.C.T. programs.

Teens in Motion participant Ariana Clark, who led Thursday's launch presentation, says she knows how difficult it can be for local kids and families who face food insecurity.

"We went through a time when my mom didn't have a job and we didn't have enough food in the house," said Clark. "The BuddyPack program really helped us."

The goal of the "Be A Buddy" Canned Pasta Food drive is to collect 2000 cans of pasta during the month of February.

The types of canned pasta being accepted includes things like Spaghettio's, ravioli, and spaghetti and meatballs.

Drop off locations for canned pasta include the Hannibal Public School Board Office at 4650 McMaster's Ave., the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department at 320 Broadway, and Douglass Community Services at 711 Grand Ave.

No expired or dented cans will be accepted.