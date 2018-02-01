Lt. Governor talks manufacturing jobs during Quincy visit

One day after Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner delivered his State of the State address, Lt. Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti visited Craig Industries in Quincy to talk about the importance of keeping manufacturing jobs in Illinois.

For 5 years, Tyler Huddleston has been on the line for Craig Industries, making walk-in coolers.

"I do enjoy it a lot," Huddleston said. "I mean I went to college for heating and air but I decided to stay here because I like what I do everyday."

Workers like Huddleston are the people Lt. Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti wants to keep in the state.

"A lot of times our neighbors, they're taking our businesses because they have those pro-business measures," Sanguinetti said. "Yet, here in Illinois, we're still lagging behind."

She said to catch up, taxes need to be lowered to make it easier for employees.

"It's no secret that we have the highest property tax burden than almost any other state in the Union," Sanguinetti said. "We're attacking that. We'd like to freeze that property tax burden so people stay in Illinois."

Another big issue, workforce development. Sanguinetti said there are plans in place to increase programs that attract young students into the manufacturing field.

"There are a lot of wonderful programs that create a pipeline so we can tape into that talent as early as high school through a CEO program," Sanguinetti added. "That's where you want to find them so that we can train them and keep them in Illinois rather than leaving to find opportunities."

For Josh Craig, the Vice president of operations at Craig Industries, raising the minimum wage is a top concern to keep his business competitive.

"That puts us at a disadvantage not only in the workforce, but also to our competitors across the country that don't have that high of a minimum wage," Craig said.

Sanguinetti is touring the state addressing issues mention in the Governor's State of the State address. She will be in Rockford on Friday.