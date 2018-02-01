Illinois high court says gun ban near parks unconstitutional - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Illinois high court says gun ban near parks unconstitutional

CHICAGO (AP) - The Illinois Supreme Court has ruled that a state law banning guns within 1,000 feet of public park violates a Second Amendment right to self-defense.

Thursday's decisive 7-0 ruling vacates the 2013 conviction of Julio Chairez for carrying a gun near a park in Aurora, west of Chicago.

The 25-page opinion calls the law "a severe burden on the recognized...right of self-defense," including because it offers no exceptions for law-abiding citizens.

It notes Chicago has over 600 city parks, so a 1,000-foot restrictive zone would bar the possession of legal guns in vast areas.

And it adds that - under such a law - "innocent behavior could swiftly be transformed into" a crime, including people living near parks simply walking from their houses to their cars carrying a legal gun.

