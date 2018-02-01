Mother sent to prison in connection with son's death

EMS at the scene of the drowning.

A Quincy woman was sentenced to prison Thursday afternoon in connection with her son's drowning death in 2016, according to the state's attorney.

Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha said Janifer Doellman was sentenced by Judge Debra Wellborn to 3 1/2 years in prison. Doellman pleaded guilty to felony child endangerment back in November.

Police said Doellman's 18-month-old son, Niall, was found unresponsive in an above-ground pool at 606 Jackson St. on July 27, 2016. They said Niall was pronounced dead at Blessing Hospital a short time later.

Court documents stated Doellman was in the house sleeping when Niall got into the pool.

The Department of Children and Family Services later confirmed it was seeking custody of her five children at the time of the incident.

