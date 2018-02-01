Registration opens for the 8th annual Fishing for Freedom - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Registration opens for the 8th annual Fishing for Freedom

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

There's still ice on the Mississippi River, but a local organization is already preparing to help current and former military members enjoy time on the river this spring.

Registration opened Thursday morning for the 8th annual "Fishing For Freedom" event, scheduled for June 1-3. The event is a three-day catch and release fishing tournament on the Mississippi River and Mark Twain Lake.

Last year, Quincy's Convention and Visitors Bureau helped 200 veterans and active military members take a break and enjoy some time outdoors. This year, staff are hoping to help even more, up to 300 boaters and 300 warriors on the water.

Melinda Goehl, of Fishing for Freedom, said the organization needs the community's help to do it. 

"If you're a boater, a warrior, you own a boat, you have a friend with a boat, we need boats," Goehl said. "If you're a warrior and you want to come, we'd love to have you."

Click here for more information on the event.

