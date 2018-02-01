Quincy Humane Society partners with ASPCA - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Humane Society partners with ASPCA

The Quincy Humane Society's partnership to help care for abused and neglected animals is showing results.

Humane Society officials said Thursday afternoon they've helped 135 dogs since becoming a destination shelter for the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Through the ASPCA program, the Humane Society expects to take in 15 dogs each month, but last month they took in 23. The dogs are then turned over to local families through adoption.

Caroline Veihl, the community relations manager, said it's an exciting opportunity to attract more people to the shelter. 

"When we get a bunch of dogs at once, we like to let the community know because it's a lot more variety for them to choose from," Veihl said. "It's fun to unite dogs with families. It makes everyone happy." 

For information on how to get in contact with those at the Humane Society, go to quincyhumanesociety.org.

