Math comes to life for geometry students

Math came to life for high school students in Quincy on Thursday.

High schoolers built rectangular prisms out of 2x4's inside the Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center. Teachers said the lesson give them a better knowledge of how geometry works and develop vocational skills. The goal is to show students how math will work in the real world, rather than just in a textbook.

"The kids aren't going to operate in a classroom for the rest of their life," Teacher Nicholas Hommowun said. "They need to see mathematics and geometry out in the real world. They're not going to sit around with a sheet of paper and ask what's the area of this rectangular prism. They're going to say 'hey I need to build this or I need to find out how this works."

This is the second year for the lesson and teachers plan to do a lesson with diesel fuel next year.