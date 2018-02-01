Lewis County schools monitoring state funding

Funding could be impacted under the new budget.

Hinton said technology has helped many students learn about different career paths.

Technology has become a big part of classrooms in the district.

School funding for K-12 education in Missouri is one of the big topics in Governor Eric Greitens proposed budget for the 2019 fiscal year.



Local school district officials say they're not holding out much hope of the increased K-12 education funding that Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is promising.

Funding is an issue that concerns Tricia Hinton. She's a fourth grade teacher at Highland Elementary and said Thursday that technology plays a big role in her classroom.

"All the fourth graders have their own Chromebooks, and being able to use those everyday has dramatically changed the way we approach our curriculum, and our standards in our classroom everyday." Hinton said.

That technology could be impacted if state funding doesn't come through. While the state is looking at increasing funding for K-12 education, Superintendent John French said on Thursday that the overall funding for the Missouri Foundation Formula remains at a disadvantage.

"It's way underfunded." French said. "Over $500 million underfunded. So to say it's fully funded is because some definitions and things have been changed."

With a push for school vouchers, and underfunded transportation, French added that the increase won't cover all of the hits public school funding would take.

"We're only getting $50 million added which wasn't enough to cover things as they are." French said. "So we just continue to compound the problem."

If that funding continues to shrink, classrooms like Hinton's where technology plays a big role could be impacted.

"That kind of levels the playing field between our rural and our urban counterparts." Hinton said. "So I would worry about that being taken away from us."

Superintendent French also said that while it remains early in the budget process, his district will continue to monitor the situation and be aware of any possible impacts.

While the Governor has revealed his budget for fiscal year 2019, that still has to go through both the senate and the house before it can be put into place.