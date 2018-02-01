February is Heart Health Month - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

February is Heart Health Month

Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. Quincy doctors are trying to make people more heart healthy as part of American Heart Month.

The American Heart Association reports that on average, one person dies from cardiovascular disease every 40 seconds. Luckily, the disease is also one of the most preventable. 

Dr. Irving Schwartz of Quincy's Blessing Hospital says people can even reverse heart disease with a few simple steps.  

"You can reverse it by eating a plant-heavy diet, getting regular exercise, getting adequate sleep, not smoking, and keeping your body weight ideal if possible," said Schwartz. 

To raise awareness of cardiovascular disease, Friday, February 2nd is National Wear Red Day. 

