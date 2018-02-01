Local emergency manager responds to Hawaii's false missile alert - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local emergency manager responds to Hawaii's false missile alert

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Local emergency managers commented after Hawaii's emergency management agency sent out a false missile alert in January.

Adams County EMA Director John Simon says the Hawaii incident shows the need for good communication and coordination. He said Adams County has a plan and tests its emergency alert system every month.

"Should a mistake such as that happen or a false warning go out that we are able to quickly send the same type of message that says that it was a false activation," said Simon. "The public has an expectation and should have a comfort knowing that the emergency alert system is going to work properly."

According to Simon, if there's a true emergency, an alert will give specific instructions on what you should do to stay safe.

