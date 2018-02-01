Lack of transportation funding impacting Missouri schools

The state hasn't been reimbursing districts with very much funding for transportation.

An area of state funding that Missouri schools are keeping a close eye on is transportation funding.

Palmyra School District Transportation Director Brian Wosman said on Thursday that they are currently reimbursed around 18% of their total transportation costs by the state.

That's far less than the 75% percent state mandates say should be funded.

With the cost of buses going up, as well as new safety regulations, that can create a financial strain on districts.

"With all those things going on, it's taken a toll on a lot of districts to keep the transportation going at the rate they want to keep it going." Wosman said.

Wosman added that while the Palmyra School District doesn't currently have to make cuts to fund transportation, they've heard of smaller districts having to do so.