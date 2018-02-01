Local elementary hosts first art show

Students were able to show their families their artwork on Thursday.

The Blessed Sacrament Catholic School is hosting their first student art show this week.

On Thursday, students were able to show their artwork off to their parents. Art Teacher Becky Hoskins said this was an entire school event from kindergarten to 8th grade. She hopes this art show inspires more Quincy Schools to incorporate art into their schools.

"Teaches them the many life skills," said Hoskins. "It teaches them steps of a process, beginning with the end in mind. How to overcome your fears. Studies also show just how great art is for the overall educational experience of children."

Hoskins said the students have also been working on a 24 piece mural that will be hung in their school to remember this art show.