Local school named 'Lighthouse School'

Students celebrated an accomplishment the school had been working on for the past 5 to 6 years.

Ellington Elementary School celebrated their designation as a Lighthouse School on Thursday.

They were designated back in the fall, but on Thursday they received their Leader in Me Lighthouse School banner. Principal Anna Cashman said they have been working on this goal for the past 5 to 6 years and said they were recognized because their school exhibits the qualities of a great school.

"What we've seen is increased and improved student academics," said Cashman. "We've seen increased parent involvement. We have seen children getting involved in service projects within our community and outside our community."

Cashman said the designation will not transfer to a new school when Ellington closes at the end of school year, but the lessons they've learned from this program will.