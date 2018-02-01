Local school named 'Lighthouse School' - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local school named 'Lighthouse School'

Posted:
Ellington Elementary received their Lighthouse banner today. Ellington Elementary received their Lighthouse banner today.
Students celebrated an accomplishment the school had been working on for the past 5 to 6 years. Students celebrated an accomplishment the school had been working on for the past 5 to 6 years.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Ellington Elementary School celebrated their designation as a Lighthouse School on Thursday.

They were designated back in the fall, but on Thursday they received their Leader in Me Lighthouse School banner. Principal Anna Cashman said they have been working on this goal for the past 5 to 6 years and said they were recognized because their school exhibits the qualities of a great school.

"What we've seen is increased and improved student academics," said Cashman. "We've seen increased parent involvement. We have seen children getting involved in service projects within our community and outside our community."

Cashman said the designation will not transfer to a new school when Ellington closes at the end of school year, but the lessons they've learned from this program will.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.