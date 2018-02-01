Junior Rangers unveils plan to host professional golf tournament to benefit area youth

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- Quincy's Junior Rangers Golf Academy has big plans and they are debuting a professional golf tournament, the Gem City Open, at Spring Lake Country Club in August.



"It's going to be a lot of up and comers," Junior Rangers co-founder Aaron St. Clair said of the individuals competing.



"You'll probably see a lot of those guys playing on TV someday and you got to see them first in Quincy. I'm really excited about this opportunity to bring a professional event to Quincy."



The 54-hole event runs August 10-12 and features aspiring PGA Tour pro's, club pro's, and senior professionals.



Akin to the lower levels of minor league baseball the Gem City Open will serve as a stepping stone to golf's better known tours.



"A lot of those guys that are up and coming, (and) fresh out of college, they're getting a chance to play for money," Junior Rangers co-founder Tim Schrage added.



"It's giving them a chance to go out there and see if they can make birdies and make a living doing golf."



According to St. Clair, "It's a chance for them to keep the dream alive, get a paycheck, and give them another week on Tour following their dreams."



Junior Rangers, Spring Lake County Club, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, have formed a partnership to bring the event to the Tri-States.



Quincy native and professional golfer Luke Guthrie is on board as well.



"More golf in Quincy is always a good thing," Guthrie said from Panama City, Panama where he's playing on the Web.com Tour.



"I know a lot of people have been working hard on this (and) it's great to have the FCA on board and supporting the event."



"(Luke's) mission is to leave a legacy behind," Schrage said.



"We talk to each other every couple weeks and we bound ideas off each other on how we can make (Junior Rangers) better, and how we can leave a lasting impression for the community. We're all pretty excited that this can be it."



All proceeds from the three-day event will benefit the Junior Rangers Kids Center. Organizers hope to eventually raise enough money to build a center where area youth can practice golf and much more.



"It's also going to be something where the kids can go after school and just hang out, study, get some tutors, playing basketball if they want, (and) go swimming if they want," Schrage indicated. "Just something where these kids can stay active."



There's no timetable on when construction will begin for the kids center. But organizers hope this year's event will kick start fundraising.



Three players with local ties have already committed to playing in the inaugural Gem City Open - Zach Burry, Ty Zimmerman, and Ryan Graff.