Thursday's Area Scores - February 1 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Thursday's Area Scores - February 1

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Ericka Dawson and Macomb beat Monmouth-Roseville for the second time in as many weeks. Ericka Dawson and Macomb beat Monmouth-Roseville for the second time in as many weeks.

**High School Basketball, Girls**

(IHSA)
United Township: 62
Quincy High: 34
Olivia Edwards: 10 pts

QND: 65
Liberty: 39
Molly Penn: 14 pts, 10 rebs

West Hancock: 24
3) Illini West: 35
Baylee Clampitt: 12 pts
Chargers: (26-3), clinch conference title

Beardstown: 23
Unity: 49
Addi Miller: 12 pts

(IGHSAU)
Centerville: 27
Keokuk: 59
Michaela Davis: 17 pts

Van Buren: 48
14) Central Lee: 51
Emily Fuller: 10 pts, 11 rebs
Hawks: finish 16-0 in conference play

New London: 17
Holy Trinity: 68
Emily Box: 24 pts

(MSHSAA)
*LaPlata Tournament Semifinals*
Canton: 53
LaPlata: 75


**High School Basketball, Boys**

(IHSAA)
Van Buren: 54
Central Lee: 55

New London: 59
Holy Trinity: 40
Collin Thornton: 11 pts

(MSHSAA)
*LaPlata Tournament Semifinals*
North Shelby: 33
LaPlata: 61

(IHSA)
Southeastern: 31
Central: 61
Eric Jones: 21 pts

Triopia: 54
Pleasant Hill: 41
Zach Thompson: 15 pts


**College Basketball**

(WOMEN)
Western Illinois: 81
South Dakota: 92
Taylor Higginbotham: 28 pts
Leathernecks: (16-7, 6-3)

Quincy: 60
Bellarmine: 79
Anika Webster: 25 pts
Hawks: (7-14, 3-9)

HLGU: 60
Park: 66
Kenna Greenway: 19 pts
Trojans: (2-19, 2-14)

(MEN)
South Dakota: 80
Western Illinois: 54
CJ Duff: 13 pts
Leathernecks: (7-14, 3-9)

Quincy: 54
9) Bellarmine: 75
Demetrius Houston: 13 pts
Hawks: (7-14, 3-9)

HLGU: 50
Park: 64
Lincoln Elbe: 10 pts
Trojans: (5-15, 5-10)


**High School Wrestling**

Fort Madison: 60
Burlington: 18

