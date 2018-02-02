Thursday's Area Scores - February 1

**High School Basketball, Girls**
(IHSA)
United Township: 62
Quincy High: 34
Olivia Edwards: 10 pts
QND: 65
Liberty: 39
Molly Penn: 14 pts, 10 rebs
West Hancock: 24
3) Illini West: 35
Baylee Clampitt: 12 pts
Chargers: (26-3), clinch conference title
Beardstown: 23
Unity: 49
Addi Miller: 12 pts
(IGHSAU)
Centerville: 27
Keokuk: 59
Michaela Davis: 17 pts
Van Buren: 48
14) Central Lee: 51
Emily Fuller: 10 pts, 11 rebs
Hawks: finish 16-0 in conference play
New London: 17
Holy Trinity: 68
Emily Box: 24 pts
(MSHSAA)
*LaPlata Tournament Semifinals*
Canton: 53
LaPlata: 75
**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSAA)
Van Buren: 54
Central Lee: 55
New London: 59
Holy Trinity: 40
Collin Thornton: 11 pts
(MSHSAA)
*LaPlata Tournament Semifinals*
North Shelby: 33
LaPlata: 61
(IHSA)
Southeastern: 31
Central: 61
Eric Jones: 21 pts
Triopia: 54
Pleasant Hill: 41
Zach Thompson: 15 pts
**College Basketball**
(WOMEN)
Western Illinois: 81
South Dakota: 92
Taylor Higginbotham: 28 pts
Leathernecks: (16-7, 6-3)
Quincy: 60
Bellarmine: 79
Anika Webster: 25 pts
Hawks: (7-14, 3-9)
HLGU: 60
Park: 66
Kenna Greenway: 19 pts
Trojans: (2-19, 2-14)
(MEN)
South Dakota: 80
Western Illinois: 54
CJ Duff: 13 pts
Leathernecks: (7-14, 3-9)
Quincy: 54
9) Bellarmine: 75
Demetrius Houston: 13 pts
Hawks: (7-14, 3-9)
HLGU: 50
Park: 64
Lincoln Elbe: 10 pts
Trojans: (5-15, 5-10)
**High School Wrestling**
Fort Madison: 60
Burlington: 18
