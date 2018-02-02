Meeting held for renovations on Huckleberry Park pond - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Meeting held for renovations on Huckleberry Park pond

By Drew Brown, Multimedia Journalist
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department held an open house meeting Thursday at city hall for a proposal on the pond in Huckleberry Park. Officials are seeking a land and water conservation fund grant to help fund work to fix a pond leak.  

The cost to renovate the pond could be an estimate of $150,000, if approved by the state. Due to the leak, the department is unable to stock the pond with fish.

"This will allow us to have fishing rodeos and fishing clinics and really just a safe place for families to go and have to have some good recreation," Hannibal Parks & Recreation Director Andy Dorian, said.

The city plans to submit the grant proposal for considering by the February 16th deadline.


 

